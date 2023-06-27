URBANA — A man who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing for engaging in a continuing financial crimes enterprise is now in police custody.
Matthew Bushman, 39, who last lived in Mahomet, was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals who found him hiding in the attic of an apartment on Henson Place in Champaign.
Last Wednesday, Judge Roger Webber sentenced Bushman to 12 years in prison for a series of forgeries and check thefts, which Bushman committed to pay for his methamphetamine addiction.
When he failed to come to court, Webber sentenced him anyway after hearing evidence, put on by Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Webber, of Bushman’s criminal activity during 2022.
A multiple-convicted felon whose cannabis and drug use began as a teen, Bushman will be eligible for day-for-day good time.