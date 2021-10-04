URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a gun near where he was hiding after a hit-and-run crash Saturday has been charged with two felonies and a number of traffic offenses.
Jiamante Wells, 26, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Christopher Circle, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond after being charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and defacing the serial number on a gun. If convicted of the possession charge, Wells faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Champaign police were called to a traffic crash at Washington and Walnut streets in downtown Champaign. Witnesses said the driver of a Kia Optima ran a red light, hit another vehicle and then got out and ran. The passenger also fled.
Based on their physical appearance and clothing description, police found Wells hiding under a truck in a nearby alley. Near him wedged into a pile of bricks was a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The serial number had been rubbed off.
With a prior aggravated battery conviction from 2017, Wells is not allowed to have a gun.
He also has seven pending felony and misdemeanor cases from 2020 and 2021, for theft, possession of a controlled substance, residential burglary, obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He was supposed to be tried on at least one case this week before Judge Roger Webber. All of Wells’ cases have been continued to Thursday for a status call.
The female who was in the car with him was not charged.
Police also found about $1,000 worth of clothing with security tags on it in the back of the car Wells wrecked.