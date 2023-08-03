URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he robbed his own roommate has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Archie Phillips, 35, who last lived in the 400 block of East Illinois Street, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on April 14, he tied up his roommate, brandished a knife at him, then demanded his money. Phillips then took the man’s cash, a University of Illinois I-card and his cellphone.
Court records show Phillips has a lengthy record of convictions for domestic battery, criminal trespass to land, criminal trespass to residence, unlawful possession of a weapon, residential burglary, threatening a public official and battery.
He was given credit on his sentence for 111 days served.