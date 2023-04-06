Champaign County Deputy Sheriff Douglas Bialeschki, left, and Champaign fire engineer Brian Smith look over the apparent scene of a self-inflicted shooting Wednesday in the parking lot of the Meijer store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. The alleged shooter was an Urbana man sought by authorities in connection with a violent March 29 incident in the Dobbins Downs neighborhood of Champaign. When a sheriff’s deputy approached the man Wednesday in the parking lot, the man ‘took out a gun and shot himself’ in the head, according to Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. Coverage, A-5.

Scene of a tragedy