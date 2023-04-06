URBANA — An Urbana man who shot himself outside a north Champaign store late Wednesday morning has died.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Bennet Eiermann, 30, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday.
About eight hours earlier, Mr. Eiermann shot himself outside the Meijer store at 2401 N. Prospect Ave., C, when a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy approached to speak to him.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said deputies had been looking for him for about a week in connection with the alleged harassment of a former girlfriend.
On Wednesday, an Urbana woman filed a petition for an order of protection against Mr. Eiermann, according to court records. A hearing had been set for later this month.
The sheriff said Mr. Eiermann allegedly broke into the Champaign home of the woman’s mother and killed her dog by breaking its neck on March 29, then on April 1, allegedly came back to the home and got into an exchange of gunfire with the woman’s mother.
An autopsy on Mr. Eiermann is set for Saturday. Northrup said he died from a single shot to the head.
Heuerman said the incident unfolded in front of the sheriff’s deputy, who had approached Mr. Eiermann when he came out of the store about 11:35 a.m.
Heuerman said none of his deputies fired any shots. The Illinois State Police are looking into the incident.
A spokesman for that agency said once their investigation is finished, they will turn reports over to State's Attorney Julia Rietz for her to review.