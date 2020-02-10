URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted firing a gun to create a cover story for shooting himself in the foot has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
James Brown, 25, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Fairfax Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to reckless discharge of a firearm for shooting a gun in the air in the 1400 block of North Romine Street on Aug. 22.
Police were alerted about 4 p.m. that day to several shots being fired there. They were told by a woman that Brown was at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center being treated. Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said a man living in that block saw a passenger in a car fire four to five shots in the air.
Boyd said Brown initially told police someone else shot him then eventually admitted he shot himself in the foot and fired more shots in the air to make it appear there had been an exchange of gunfire. Brown, who had no prior convictions, was also sentenced to 180 days in jail but given credit for 77 already served.
Other charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, mob action and a misdemeanor were dismissed in return for his plea.