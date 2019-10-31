PARIS — An Indiana man who showed up to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office with a gun in February 2018 claiming he was a law-enforcement officer has been convicted of two counts of impersonating a police officer.

A jury convicted Justin Hefner, 42, of Terre Haute this week after a two-day trial. He faces probation or up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 5.

Edgar County Sheriff Jeff Wood earlier said that on Feb. 17, 2018, Hefner arrived at the sheriff’s office in Paris wearing body armor and a badge and carrying a gun, handcuffs and mace. Hefner said he was with the Department of Defense and needed help arresting people in Paris.

Deputies, who were familiar with Hefner, convinced him to give up his weapons, then arrested him.

Hefner’s case was on hold for nearly five months after a judge ruled he was not mentally fit to stand trial.