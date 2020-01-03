URBANA — A judge on Friday appointed a psychiatrist to evaluate a Minnesota man who allegedly talked about conspiracy theories with an Illinois state trooper Thursday after pulling in to the agency’s District 10 headquarters in Pesotum with several weapons, cannabis and painkillers in his truck.
On Friday, Judge Adam Dill also issued an emergency firearm restraining order against Jeffrey Heard, 37, of Pipestone, Minn., which prohibits him from having weapons for the next six months or access to the three handguns, rifle and 2,400 rounds of ammunition that police found in his truck.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher filed the civil petition on behalf of the Illinois State Police, outlining for Dill some of the muddled comments that Heard reportedly made to Sgt. Mark Holley shortly after 1 p.m.
Fletcher said Heard pulled his pickup truck into the parking area behind the Illinois State Police District 10 headquarters on U.S. 45, circled around Holley’s car, then motioned for Holley to approach his truck.
He began talking about such things as “abnormalities in the power monitors,” “the investigation into Dick Cheney” and the “government surveillance vehicles that were following him,” Fletcher said.
Holley took note during Heard’s ramblings that Heard was wearing a holster with a handgun. When Heard’s language became more agitated and he began calling Holley names, the trooper had Heard get out of the truck and took his gun from him.
Holley eventually found that Heard had a valid concealed-carry permit from Minnesota, but Fletcher said that state does not have a reciprocity agreement with Illinois, so he should not have been carrying the guns he had in Illinois.
Besides the handgun in the holster, police found a rifle, two other handguns, several magazines, about 2,400 rounds of ammunition, prescription anti-psychotics and anti-depressants, and hydrocodone pills in Heard’s truck. The hydrocodone was in a bottle with another person’s name on it, Fletcher said.
On Friday, Heard was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly having an uncased, loaded gun accessible at a time when he allegedly possessed about 3 ounces of cannabis.
He was also charged with possession of controlled substance for having the hydrocodone, also a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor possession of cannabis.
Judge Adam Dill arraigned him and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.
Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor asked Dill to appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate Heard, which Dill did. The judge set his bond at $100,000, meaning Heard will have to post $10,000 in cash to be released.
He was told to be back in court Feb. 11 for a fitness hearing.