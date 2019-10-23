URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to attempted home invasion in a 2017 incident in west Champaign has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Citing Dontre Wilkerson’s crime-free existence in the two years since he entered the Champaign home of an acquaintance while armed with nunchaku and ended up getting shot by the resident, Judge Heidi Ladd said the 21-year-old deserved a chance at probation.
“If you make another stupid decision, you’re jeopardizing your freedom,” said Ladd, who expressed frustration that she wasn’t getting a clear picture of what happened on Nov. 25, 2017.
Wilkerson, who listed an address in the 3200 block of West John Street, pleaded guilty in early August to the Class 1 felony offense that stemmed from a fight that apparently started outside a home in the 600 block of English Creek Court in Champaign.
Champaign police Detective Robb Morris said the son of the couple who lived at the residence had apparently been in an ongoing dispute for about a month with Wilkerson and two or three other young men. Two days prior to the incident for which Wilkerson was prosecuted, there was an argument at that home in which Wilkerson allegedly swung at the father, who was not hurt, and all the players departed without anyone being hurt.
Morris said about 6 p.m. Nov. 25, the son got into an argument outside his family’s home with one of his associates who had reportedly paid him with a fake $100 bill for codeine that the two of them planned to turn into a mixture they could resell.
The mother saw three young men come around the back of their home and alerted her husband, who went outside to investigate. As he returned inside, Wilkerson, who had nunchaku, came in the house and got into a fight with the father that resulted in Wilkerson being shot in the abdomen.
Morris testified that Wilkerson was trying to get the gun away from the father, intending to shoot him and his son.
He said Wilkerson was also hit repeatedly in the head with a shovel — Morris didn’t say who hit him — and that the son tried to stab Wilkerson but the knife blade broke in Wilkerson’s sweatshirt.
On cross-examination by Wilkerson’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, Morris said police found drugs in the victim’s home.
In answer to a question from Ladd about when the mother called 911, Morris said police were apparently called after the incident was over.
In a victim impact statement, the father said he continues to be hyper-vigilant in the wake of the attack on his family and that they were forced to move as a result. He described himself as feeling “cornered” and “afraid” and said he had no choice but to fight back.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach urged the judge to impose an eight-year prison sentence, the cap he agreed to when Wilkerson pleaded guilty and other charges of home invasion and criminal trespass to residence were dismissed.
He called Wilkerson’s actions “brazen” and “violent” and said Wilkerson intended to shoot the victims.
Bergstrom conceded that her client was involved in a “very serious offense” that could have ended his own life but said he has grown substantially in the last two years. He attends Parkland College full-time, is employed, lives with his grandmother and helps care for a disabled relative.
“He was shot, stabbed and hit in the head with a shovel. He is here because he made an exceptionally poor choice, but he has exceptional rehabilitative potential,” she said, adding he no longer associates with the people who were with him two years ago when the attack happened and that he’s had no police contacts since the incident.
Ladd agreed that Wilkerson’s behavior seemed out of character for someone with no prior convictions or even a traffic ticket.
“I still feel like I’m not getting the entire story from (the victim),” she said, who apparently had a son involved in selling drugs. “This is precisely the danger the court sees. Fortunately, no one was killed.”
Ladd said Wilkerson had shown remorse, taken responsibility, and done all the right things to get his life on track.
As part of his probation, he was ordered to perform 120 hours of public service, continue with his education and employment, get a substance-abuse evaluation and have no contact with the victim or his family.