CHAMPAIGN — A convicted felon who said he was holding a borrowed gun to use in a rap video was arrested Friday for a weapons offense.
Jiamante Wells, 25, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Christopher Circle, Urbana, is expected to be charged Monday with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Friday morning, a woman discovered her apartment on South Fourth Street in Champaign had been burgled and a television and Xbox game stolen.
As she was cleaning up, she found a .22-caliber firearm she had never seen before. Police later determined it was stolen.
As she was cleaning up, Wells, a friend, showed up and began helping her.
The woman told police that Wells had contacted her Thursday night and asked if he could come over, but she told him she was out of town. He then sent her a video of himself rapping in which he was holding a gun identical in appearance to the one she found in her apartment the next day.
The woman shared the video with police, who asked Wells about the gun.
He admitted holding it but said it was not his and he had borrowed it to make his music video.
With prior felony convictions for burglary and aggravated battery, Wells is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He is scheduled to be tried Monday for aggravated driving under the influence stemming from his arrest last August. He also has another pending weapons and cannabis case set for Monday.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $25,000.