URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted that he illegally had a loaded gun more than a year ago has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.
In return for Patrick Cross’ guilty plea to possession of a firearm without the requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a prosecutor dismissed a second case alleging that Cross, 21, who last lived in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, possessed a car stolen from Baytowne Drive in Champaign in April 2021.
Cross was arrested on May 10, 2021, outside Market Place Mall by Champaign police who were investigating shots being fired in north Champaign from two vehicles that were chasing each other.
Police found him with a gun with an extended magazine. There were bullet holes in the car he had been in, a police report said.
Cross was given credit for 16 months already served in jail.
Court records show he had a previous adjudication as a juvenile for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.