URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted being armed while having Ecstasy for sale has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.
Cameron Hayes, 24, who last lived in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a single count of armed violence. He was given credit on his sentence for two years and one month already served.
Hayes admitted that on Jan. 31, 2021, he possessed a 9 mm pistol at a time when he had a bag containing about 19 grams of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, in a car that was stopped in Campustown after police had been called to a business about a man with a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told the judge there were four people in the car with several guns. Hayes admitted having one of those, which was loaded.
In exchange for his guilty plea to that count, other charges that he intended to sell methamphetamine and Ecstasy and also possessed the other guns in the car were dismissed.
Court documents alleged the drugs he had on Jan. 31, 2021, had a street value in excess of $22,000.
The state’s attorney’s office also agreed to dismiss a second case in which Hayes was accused of possessing Ecstasy, Xanax and cannabis that he intended to sell. He had been arrested for that about 10 days after he was arrested and posted bond in the case involving the gun and the Ecstasy.
Alferink said Hayes had only traffic convictions in his past.