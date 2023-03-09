URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun he should not have had has been sentenced to four years in prison.
On Thursday, Detrick Parker, 28, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of East Perkins Road, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman dismissed an equally serious charge alleging that Parker had about a pound of cannabis intended for sale in his home.
Both charges stemmed from a court-authorized search on Jan. 27, 2022, of Parker’s house on Perkins that was initiated by a Crime Stoppers tip about alleged drug sales there.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found two guns and the cannabis in the house.
With previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and disorderly conduct, Parker is not allowed to have a weapon.