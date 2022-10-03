URBANA — A man who admitted he was carrying a loaded gun when he should not have been has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Rommell Smith, 31, who listed no address, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that he had a loaded gun in his waistband March 27.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Urbana police were investigating an argument in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of East Green Street and stopped the vehicle Smith was in to talk to him about it.
With a 2014 conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, Smith is not allowed to possess weapons. He was ordered to forfeit the gun to police.