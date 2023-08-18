URBANA — A man who admitted he possessed a gun and a stolen vehicle a year ago has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Terrell Gamblin, 22, who listed addresses on South Lierman Avenue in Urbana and Kiler Drive in Champaign, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of an AR-15-style rifle, which he was not allowed to have because of a previous felony conviction, and possession of a stolen car.
The crimes occurred on June 30, 2022, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink. On that day, police investigating another person saw photos on Gamblin’s Snapchat account that showed him holding the gun. There were also videos showing him inside the stolen Chrysler.
A warrant was issued for his arrest for the gun and stolen car in November.
Gamblin was arrested in February on an unrelated case in which he allegedly possessed a gun as a passenger in a car stopped in Champaign. That case was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the other crimes.
Gamblin had a previous conviction from 2020 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Rosenbaum gave Gamblin credit for 195 days already served.