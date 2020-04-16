DANVILLE — Two Danville residents have been arrested in connection with an April 7 shooting, police said.
Tracy DePratt, 35, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. Her bond was set at $400,000.
Joseph Hernandez, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $500,000.
The arrests were made in an incident in which a 17-year-old Danville male was shot in the foot. Witnesses said the victim was outside a home on South State Street when a car drove past and someone inside it fired.
Police said Hernandez was identified as the person who fired and DePratt as the driver.
DePratt was taken into custody by Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop in Westville. Hernandez was taken into custody by Danville police detectives at a home in the 1300 block of East Williams Street.