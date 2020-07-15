URBANA — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after being stabbed during a fight in east Urbana.
According to a police report, at 7:47 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of South Lierman Avenue for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived about two minutes later, they found a 53-year-old woman and 52-year-old man who had both been stabbed in the abdomen.
Both victims were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital; police said the woman's injury was life-threatening and required immediate medical attention, while the man's wound was not life-threatening.
Police said preliminary investigation showed that both victims had been hanging out with other people in the area when an argument broke out among the group. It soon turned physical, with multiple people throwing punches at one another. At some point, one person brandished a knife and stabbed both victims. The offender fled the scene before officers arrived.
Officers from the University of Illinois Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police also responded to the scene to assist with the initial call and ongoing investigation.
Urbana police detectives are actively working this incident. Anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.