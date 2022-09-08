CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign residents in their 70s were listed in stable condition at a local hospital after they were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
One of the victims, a 75-year-old female, sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Champaign police. The injuries of the other victim, a 76-year-old male, were not thought to be life-threatening.
Both victims were conscious and talking to officers who rendered medical aid before they were taken to the hospital.
The shootings occurred about 2:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Heritage Drive. Officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
According to a police report, the victims were pulling into a driveway when an unidentified male approached the vehicle and opened fire, then fled.
Officers were canvassing the surrounding area and ask that any resident or business with a surveillance system notify the police department.
No arrests have been made.
Champaign police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made to provide information privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.coms or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.