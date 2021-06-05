CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an early-morning brawl Saturday in downtown Champaign that left a man shot multiple times.
According to a release, about 2:30 a.m., officers were in the area of Main and Walnut streets when they heard gunshots.
In an alley south of that area, they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot three times in the left arm and left hip.
He was taken to a local hospital and operated on for what police described as non- life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that he was in the alley when a “large fight” broke out and an unidentified person fired shots in his direction.
Police have limited information on a description or identity of the shooter and have not made any arrests.
The shooting brings to about 110 the number of confirmed reports of shots fired in the city since the start of 2021.
Police ask anyone who might have information to call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, conversations are not recorded and caller identification tracking is not used.