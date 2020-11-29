CHAMPAIGN — Police are trying to sort out what happened inside a home in north Champaign early Sunday that resulted in a man being shot.
About 3:30 a.m., police went to the 1200 block of West Eureka Street and saw several vehicles leaving the area.
They found evidence of a shooting and learned that a 28-year-old-man had shown up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said there was a large gathering inside a home in that block, which is west of Prospect Avenue, and that a physical fight broke out that led to the shooting.
Police are interviewing possible witnesses and ask that anyone who has exterior video surveillance that might help contact them at 217-351-4545.
Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.