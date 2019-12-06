URBANA — A 58-year-old man killed in a worksite accident Friday morning has been identified as Billy E. Thomas of Mansfield, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Mr. Thomas was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 4403 Cardinal Road, Champaign.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate Mr. Thomas died of blunt force injuries he received when a large front-end loader struck him while being backed up, according to Northrup.
The sheriff’s office was called to the accident site at about 8:40 a.m.
The incident and death are under investigation by the county sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.