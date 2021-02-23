URBANA — A 20-year-old Mississippi man wanted for the killings of three people in his home state is in Champaign County Jail.
John Morton of Mound Bayou, Miss., was arrested early Monday by federal marshals who had information that he might be in Champaign County.
Morton was one of two men charged with murder in connection with a Feb. 6 shooting at a night club in Benoit that left three men dead and a fourth injured. The town of approximately 650 people is located in Bolivar County in northwest Mississippi, almost to the border with Arkansas.
Chief Deputy Ray Morris of the Bolivar County Sheriff's Office said police don't know what led up to the fight that resulted in the shootings or how many men were in the club. The injured man is expected to survive, Morris said.
Morton was arrested early Monday at the Courtesy Motel, 403 N. Vine St., U, and was alone in his room.
He appeared in court Tuesday before Judge Adam Dill and waived extradition, agreeing to return to Mississippi willingly to face his criminal charges.
Already in custody is Dontrez Jordan, also of Mound Bayou, Miss.