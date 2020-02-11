MATTOON — A Louisiana carnival worker living in Mattoon was sentenced to 27 months in prison Tuesday for not updating his sex-offender registration.
Dallas Eugene Clement, 58, has several Louisiana convictions for sex crimes, prosecutors said, but hadn’t updated his registration after leaving the state in 2015 to work for and travel with a carnival company.
He traveled through Texas, North Dakota and Tennessee and lived in Mattoon with a fellow carnival worker in the off season, prosecutors said.
Clement was arrested in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in August.