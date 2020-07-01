URBANA — After 32 years on the bench, and just past his 72nd birthday, well-known Judge Michael McCuskey is hanging up his robe.
The veteran jurist announced his October retirement during Wednesday’s “A Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400-AM.
The judge said he will notify the Illinois Supreme Court next week to formally put the retirement process in motion.
McCuskey started and ended his judicial career as a circuit judge in Illinois’ 10th circuit in the Peoria area. In between, he was a federal judge in Urbana from 1998 to 2014, handling thousands of criminal and civil cases.
His long career also saw time in private law practice, as a public defender, an eight-year stint on the state appellate court and a term as chairman of the board of trustees at his alma mater, Illinois State University.
McCuskey has been a frequent and outspoken guest on “A Penny For Your Thoughts,” advocating for judges to use the media to educate the public on the judicial system.