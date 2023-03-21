URBANA — A traveling respiratory therapist who admitted fondling the breast of an unconscious patient at an Urbana hospital has been released from jail to go to treatment.
Patrick Hell, 32, of Racine, Wis., pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a single count of criminal sexual abuse and will be sentenced later.
Hell admitted that in December 2021, he touched the breast of a heavily-sedated patient at Carle Foundation Hospital for his own sexual gratification.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the case came to the attention of Urbana police when a person who knows Hell saw videos on his Google Drive showing him touching the woman.
An examination of that video revealed that it was taken at Carle on Dec. 21, 2021, where Hell was working that day, and that the patient was disabled with tubes running through her, heavily sedated and unable to consent to such an act.
Alferink and Hell’s attorney, Brian King of Champaign, did not come to any agreement on what sentence the prosecutor will request for Hell for conviction of the Class 4 felony, which carries penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Hell has been jailed since his arrest in October.
King said that a bed is available for Hell next week in the Capt. James Lovell Federal Health Care Center, a facility of the Department of Veterans Affairs in North Chicago. He is expected to receive sex offender treatment.
Rosenbaum set a status date of May 1 to see how Hell’s treatment is progressing and when he should be sentenced.