SAVOY — After 16 years of service with Savoy’s fire department, Sam Smith is now a part of the village’s history as its first full-time fire chief.
Village President John Brown said the 35-year-old Smith was chosen from more than a dozen applicants in a process launched last August, and will be paid an annual salary of $79,000.
“I’d say my reaction is excited and looking forward to the wonderful opportunity I’ve been presented,” Smith said Wednesday.
Brown asked him to apply after negotiations ended with a former finalist for the job, Smith said.
“What’s always impressed me about Sam is his work ethic and his dedication,” Brown said.
“If you look back at his history, he’s always been at the top of the list for firefighters who respond to calls. I think he’s about 84 percent of calls.”
Not only that, Smith has been a consistent recipient of the Jeff Evans Award, given to the Savoy firefighter who responds to the most overnight calls between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Brown said.
“That just demonstrates his work ethic and his dedication,” he said.
“I mean, you can’t ask for more than that from a firefighter or a leader.”
Smith has worked his way up in the fire department, from firefighter to engineer to lieutenant to captain to deputy chief, and since June 8, to chief.
He’s already worked for the village of Savoy for 11 years, the first five as administrative assistant for the fire department and the last six as a building inspector.
Smith grew up in Champaign, graduated from Central High School, and is currently working on a degree in criminal justice at Parkland College.
A son of the late Ron Smith, who worked for the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, Sam Smith said he was initially interested in following in his father’s footsteps in law enforcement.
But after his dad became ill with cancer, the younger Smith said his interest began to shift to a fire services career.
Smith has taken several classes from the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute and the National Fire Academy and two classes from the Center for Domestic Preparedness.
Smith and his wife, Leann, have two children, an eight-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.
Work and his family keep him busy, he said, but he also is involved in the Savoy Rotary Club, the Champaign County Fire Chiefs Association as secretary and as vice president of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 28.
His first goal as chief is to reduce the response time to emergency calls.
Savoy’s fire department is staffed by volunteers who work on a paid-on-call system, responding to alarms from their homes.
A 2021 study done for the village by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association identified the average response time to calls for the Savoy fire department as 10 minutes, Smith said, and he’d like to cut that time in half.
Smith was set to discuss a proposal with the village board Wednesday about considering adding some part-time 12-hour firefighter shifts, and if the board approves, seeing if those shifts can be filled by some of Savoy’s existing volunteer firefighters.
Brown said the call volume for firefighters has grown as the village has grown, not only in homes but in long-term-care facilities, and that’s increased the strain on Savoy firefighters.
And Savoy isn’t alone among volunteer paid/on-call fire departments seeing fewer people interested in serving in those positions, Brown said.
“What we’d like to do, and we’ve had other fire chiefs recommend this as well, is have a sign-up for part-time 12-hour shifts to help with the coverage,” he said.