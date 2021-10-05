Listen to this article

Memorial services for Jelani Day, 25, of Danville have been scheduled in Danville and on the campus of Alabama A&M.

The Danville service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Danville High School auditorium, 202 E. Fairchild St.

The family has not released a service time.

In a post Sunday on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page, the family asks that no T-shirts be worn to the service.

“Jelani always took pride in his appearance, and to honor that standard his family has requested that no t-shirts of any kind be worn to the service,” the post stated.

Flowers can be sent to Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.

The Alabama A&M service in Huntsville, Ala., where Mr. Day was a graduate, will be at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on A&M’s quad.

A balloon release is also planned.

Mr. Day was studying speech pathology at Illinois State University.

The investigation into Mr. Day’s death continues.

His body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River and was identified by the LaSalle County coroner on Sept. 23.

His family reported him missing Aug. 25.

A day later, his car was discovered in a wooded area in Peru, Ill.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos