URBANA — Two men who had armed robbery charges against them dropped are suing the city of Urbana and its police officers in federal court, accusing them of fabricating eyewitness identification.

In lawsuits filed last week, Quintin Brown, 28, and Wayne Colson, 24, say they were unlawfully jailed for nearly a year in connection with an alleged holdup at a house party two years ago in Urbana that resulted in two women being hit by gunfire.

The shootings happened Jan. 21, 2018. Colson was arrested Jan. 26, 2018, and Brown on Feb. 2, 2018.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Brown on Jan. 22, 2019, and in Colson’s case on Feb. 11, 2019.

“Officers fabricated an eyewitness identification to implicate” Brown and Colson, Chicago attorney Brendan Shiller alleged.

The officers then “withheld and concealed exculpatory evidence,” the suits say, including allegedly coercing an identification, falsifying police reports, and destroying or altering witness statements.

Brown and Colson are suing Urbana police officers Michael Cervantes, Michael Hediger, Anthony Meenely and Dave Roesch, as well as their supervisors, Lt. Richard Surles and Sgt. Matt Bain, and the city of Urbana.

Urbana police Chief Bryant Seraphin declined to comment, as did city attorney Jim Simon, as he doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

Brown’s attorneys also declined to answer questions about the lawsuits.

When prosecutors announced they would be dropping the charges against Brown, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a witness who picked him from a photo lineup, leading to the charges against him, wasn’t cooperating with her office.

“There is no physical evidence tying him to the robbery or the shooting,” Rietz said at the time.“After extensive consultation with Urbana detectives involved in the investigation and efforts to secure the cooperation of the witness who picked him out of the photo lineup, we decided we did not have enough to meet our burden at trial.”

When Colson’s case was dismissed, prosecutors said an alleged robbery victim declined to cooperate when it came time for trial.

Prosecutors said that also led to the dismissal of charges against Darrion Brown, 25, a Champaign man who had also been charged with armed robbery outside the house party in the 800 block of West Springfield Avenue, Urbana.

Urbana police said five men were upset over being denied admission to the party, then turned their attention to other men who were outside also trying to get in and allegedly robbed them.

When members of a fraternity came around the corner of the house, one of the robbery victims yelled out that they were being robbed, then shots rang out.

Two women became unintended victims of gunfire as they ran. One was hit in the ankle and the other in the back.