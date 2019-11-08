URBANA — Two men who allegedly had guns at a Champaign apartment complex earlier this week are facing several charges.
Justin Cavette, 31, of the 200 block of Kenwood Road and Daivontay Terry, 20, of the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue were both arraigned Friday after having been found in possession of guns at the complex in the 200 block of Kenwood early Thursday morning.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said a resident called police about 12:30 a.m. to report that there were people being loud and drinking on an exterior stairwell and that two may have had guns.
When police arrived, they stopped Terry, who had a 9 mm pistol, and detained him.
They found Cavette walking toward his apartment and told him to stop but he allegedly turned and threw a cup of liquid at one officer and ending up hitting two with whatever was in the cup. He then went in his apartment and came back out and was eventually taken into custody.
A search of Cavette’s apartment turned up three guns, ammunition and a small amount of Ecstasy. Because of previous convictions for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, aggravated driving under the influence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, he is not allowed to have guns.
Cavette was charged with five counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for allegedly having the three guns and two kinds of ammunition; two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly throwing the liquid on the police; and a single count of obstructing justice for allegedly hiding one of the guns in his apartment.
If convicted of the most serious counts, he faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.
Terry was charged with possessing a gun with a defaced serial number; aggravated unlawful use of weapon for having the gun; and possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card. His potential penalties for the most serious of the charges ranges from probation to two to five years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Cavette at $100,000 and for Terry, who had no prior convictions, at $25,000. He told both men to be back in court Dec. 3.