URBANA — A 63-year-old Indianapolis man who threatened to blow up a hospital while being treated in Urbana has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Roger Webber on Monday sentenced John Armstrong, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in May to making a false threat of blowing up an Indianapolis veterans hospital. He made that statement and other alarming threats while he was being treated on July 9, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said part of the conditions of Armstrong’s probation are that he remain in inpatient treatment at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital until officials there recommend he be released. He is also required to obey the terms of whatever aftercare the mental-health professionals recommend.
Among the statements Armstrong made that concerned OSF officials enough to contact Urbana police were that he had a veteran friend who built bombs in Iraq who had agreed to build one for him so that he could blow himself up at a Veterans Affairs medical center in Indianapolis. He also told police he was going to be a martyr for other veterans who had been mistreated.
Court records show Armstrong had several previous convictions, most of them misdemeanors, dating to 1976.