URBANA — A Champaign County inmate awaiting transport to a state mental health facility has been charged with another crime — his third — after he allegedly threw urine on two correctional officers Monday afternoon.
The state’s attorney’s office filed two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer against Emmanuel Chapple, 35, of Champaign. However, he declined to go to court Tuesday and his case was set for arraignment Wednesday.
Reports said Chapple, who is being held in the downtown jail in a high-security setting because of his mental issues and behavioral problems, refused to let an officer collect his lunch tray. He also used toilet paper to cover his window, and an officer was trying to remove it so Chapple could be seen by officers.
When the officer, who had several colleagues standing by, went in, Chapple threw his tray at him. The officer got out of the cell and as he was locking the door, Chapple allegedly threw urine through the talk chute on the officer’s face, getting in the officer’s mouth, eye and hair. The urine hit a second officer’s arm and chest, the reports said.
Lt. Ryan Snyder, who is temporarily in charge of the jail, said he has six inmates awaiting transfer to the Department of Human Services and another 30 awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections.
“Yes, we are running out of room. We’ve always had issues with separation because of the way the building is,” Snyder said. “When you add 30 we could get out of here …”
On Tuesday, there were 173 inmates housed in both the downtown and satellite jails. That’s up from 135 on April 3, near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, there have been no reports of COVID-19 at either building.
“The courts are not back in full swing but they are doing things,” Snyder noted.
Of the 30 inmates that Department of Corrections won’t take, 20 have been sentenced. The other 10 are being held for alleged parole violations and awaiting transfer to get their punishment resolved.
Snyder said the corrections department stopped accepting inmates March 27. Two months later, the Illinois Sheriffs Association filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker to force him to reopen the state’s prisons.
Snyder said the Department of Human Services has at least made efforts to send people to the county jail to evaluate inmates with fitness issues.
“They are doing what they can to start moving people along,” he said, unlike the corrections department.
Meantime, if Chapple is convicted of aggravated battery, he faces another three to 14 years in prison on top of whatever sentences he might receive if convicted of the other felonies, one of which carries between six and 30 years behind bars.
He’s due back in court July 10 for a status hearing, at which time attorneys will likely tell Judge Tom Difanis they are waiting for him to be transferred to a state mental-health facility for treatment and will continue his criminal cases another month.