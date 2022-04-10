URBANA — METCAD 911, the local agency that dispatches police and firefighters to service calls, is marking National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week starting today.
April 10-16 is being set aside to honor those who respond to emergency calls and dispatch emergency services.
In 2021, METCAD employees answered more than 281,000 calls and dispatched services for more than 122,000 incidents.
METCAD handles dispatching for the cities of Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul, Champaign County and the University of Illinois.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be an informational session about becoming a 911 dispatcher for METCAD, which currently has nine open positions. It will be held at ILEAS, 1701 E. Main St., U.
To learn more about the job and testing requirements, go online to bit.ly/MetcadTC.