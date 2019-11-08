URBANA — A Rantoul man is headed to prison for a fifth time after being convicted of possessing methamphetamine.
Patrick W. Miller, 36, who listed an address in the 200 block of Maplewood Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession of less than 5 grams of the drug and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
He was also ordered to forfeit to police $900 seized from him that day and pay about $4,254 in fines, fees and costs.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Rantoul police spotted Miller on Oct. 8 and knew he was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for alleged parole violations.
When they arrested him on the warrant, he had about 3.6 grams of methamphetamine and packaging materials on him, McCallum said.
The prosecutor said Miller had four prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance, all of which resulted in prison sentences.
He was given credit for 30 days served.
McCallum also agreed to dismiss other charges stemming from his Oct. 8 arrest, including possession of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and resisting a peace office.