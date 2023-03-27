DANVILLE — A Michigan man is in custody charged with the 2021 murder of a man in Danville.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said Deshawn Crawford, 36, of Saginaw was arrested March 21 on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Matthew O. Huerta, 34.
About 2:15 p.m. May 2, 2021, Danville police found Mr. Huerta in the 600 block of Plum Street with a single gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers learned that the shooter had exited a vehicle and fired one shot at the victim. The suspect then got back into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.
Crawford was arrested in connection with an unrelated drug investigation in Michigan. He’s being held in the Saginaw County Jail. It’s unknown when he will be returned to Vermilion County.
Police have not revealed what Crawford’s connection is to Mr. Huerta or why he allegedly shot him.