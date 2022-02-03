URBANA — A fire in a microwave Wednesday caused an Urbana family to have to find another place to live for a while.
“There was a report of a fire in a microwave. It had extended into one of the kitchen cabinets,” said Chris Kreps, deputy chief with the Edge Scott Fire Protection District.
The fire in the one-story home in the 2700 block of East High Street was reported by the occupants at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. They got out safely.
Kreps said the timing was good because their station was staffed due to the storm.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly with a fire extinguisher.
“There were two people home at the time of the fire, but four members of the family will be displaced for a short time, mostly for cleanup,” Kreps said.
The Emergency Services Support Team and the Red Cross were there to help them.
Firefighters removed the microwave from the house and aired the house out.
The department had extra help ready to assist from Urbana and Eastern Prairie. They were able to call off firefighters from St. Joseph-Stanton, Caroll and Savoy before they got to the scene.