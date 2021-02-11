SPRINGFIELD — After just two years on the job, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois has resigned.
John Milhiser, appointed to his post by former President Donald Trump, announced Thursday that he was acceding to the wishes of President Joe Biden and would leave the job Feb. 28.
Milhiser, of Springfield, was nominated by Trump in August 2018 and began serving in late October of that year.
“When I accepted this position, I knew this day would come,” he said. “My plan was simple — to do my best each day to make our community a safer, better place, until I’m asked to leave. And, now, I’ve been asked to leave by the Biden administration.
“It has been an honor to serve as United States Attorney,” he added. “I was privileged to work alongside the men and women in law enforcement across the 46 counties served by the office. We owe these selfless public servants our gratitude as they risk their lives each day protecting all of us.”
The Central District of Illinois has its main office in Springfield and others in Urbana, Peoria and Rock Island.
During Milhiser’s tenure, the Urbana office successfully prosecuted Brendt Christensen of Champaign for the June 2017 kidnapping and murder of Yingying Zhang, a Chinese scholar visiting the University of Illinois.
Christensen was sentenced in July 2019 to life behind bars.
Other noteworthy cases included 13 members of a Peoria street gang convicted and sentenced for murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking.
Pending cases include civil- rights charges against three Illinois correctional officers who allegedly assaulted an inmate who was restrained and handcuffed behind his back and later died, and the recent indictment of former Illinois senator and gubernatorial candidate Sam McCann for fraud, money laundering and tax evasion related to his alleged misuse of campaign funds.
While guiding the office during the longest-ever government shutdown due to the pandemic, Milhiser initiated and conducted numerous training and educational events aimed at promoting mutual understanding between citizens and law enforcement.
Prior to serving as U.S. attorney, Milhiser was the state’s attorney for Sangamon County for eight years.
He was appointed to that post in 2010, then elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
He helped establish specialty courts for nonviolent first-time drug offenders, veterans and defendants with mental-health needs. He also started a program using therapy dogs to assist victims and witnesses in criminal cases.
Milhiser, a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law, has not announced any future plans.