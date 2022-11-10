URBANA — Veteran Champaign County Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones has been removed from her position by the county’s circuit judges.
Miller-Jones, 52, who joined that office fresh out of law school in 1999, has served as the county’s top public defender since 2016.
Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who was Miller-Jones’ predecessor and boss before she became public defender and is now her current boss, announced her removal Thursday.
It becomes effective Dec. 5.
She will be replaced by Elisabeth “Liz” Pollock, an Urbana native who has been a lawyer for 16 years, the last 10 of them as an assistant federal public defender.
Miller-Jones said she did not want to comment on the judges’ decision or her future plans.
Rosenbaum said he was not firing Miller-Jones from the office, but was removing her from its administration.
“This was a very difficult decision for the circuit judges," he said. "She is an excellent attorney. She is going to have to talk to Liz" about staying on as a senior attorney.
Rosenbaum declined to speak publicly about his reasons for Miller-Jones’ removal, calling it a personnel issue. He confirmed that he and the other circuit judges have been talking about it for at least a couple of weeks. The public defender is chosen by the presiding judge and serves at the pleasure of that person.
Over the last two years, the office staff has been decimated by the departures of at least 11 attorneys for other jobs. That has meant the continuation of cases while new assistants get up to speed on them.
The exodus has also caused the county to have to pay private attorneys to handle the representation of clients too poor to afford attorneys of their own choosing.
Including Miller-Jones, there are currently nine attorneys on the staff handing traffic, misdemeanor, felony, and abuse and neglect cases. Rosenbaum said the office is authorized to have a staff of 15 attorneys.
Earlier this year, Miller-Jones asked Rosenbaum not to appoint her office in any more murder cases.
Champaign County currently has 33 people waiting to be tried for murder. Almost all of those cases were opened in 2021 and this year, although a couple are older.
Lindsey Lepp, first assistant public defender under Miller-Jones, said when a public defender is assigned a murder, ideally, that attorney handles only one murder at a time and has their remaining caseload reduced.
“At one point, (the office) had over 20 murders and four or five felony attorneys. I had four and (Miller-Jones) had six," Lepp said. "That is just not sustainable."
There are at least 10 private attorneys currently appointed in 17 pending murder cases.
Adding to the defense attorneys’ difficulties is having to drive an hour to Decatur or 90 minutes to Kankakee for in-person visits with clients being housed in other county jails because the Champaign County’s jail isn’t big enough to keep everyone housed and safely separated.
Lepp said jail officials in Macon and Kankakee counties also require defense attorneys to make appointments at least 24 hours in advance to talk to their clients by phone.
“At the satellite (jail in Urbana), I can pick up the phone and have my client on it in five or 10 minutes,” she said.
Lepp called Miller-Jones “the hardest-working” and “one of the most talented trial attorneys I know.”
“She has worked tirelessly through COVID and unprecedented changes in the justice system to keep advocacy for our clients at a high level,” Lepp said.
Pollock, meantime, is ready to step into the job.
“I am willing because I believe it is an essential part of any criminal-justice system to have a robust and zealous public defender’s office. I am from this community, and if people think I can be helpful, then I am happy to serve,” said Pollock, who was asked by Rosenbaum to fill the post.
Knowing many of the players in the Champaign County court system already should make the transition a little easier for Pollock.
Pollock graduated from University Laboratory High School and the University of Illinois College of Law and said she always intended to be a public defender. She worked as a law clerk for Beckett & Webber P.C. in Urbana for two years, then joined the firm as an associate after graduating from law school, handling a variety of cases for six more years. She took her position with the U.S. Public Defender’s office in Urbana in 2012.
Her name is familiar for her representation in federal court of Brendt Christensen in the 2017 murder of UI visiting scholar Yingying Zhang and Ford County domestic terrorist Michael Hari, now known as Emily Hari. Both were convicted and are serving lengthy prison terms.
“The job is not just about the biggies. It’s about the day to day," Pollock said. "I’ve done everything from traffic tickets to death-penalty work."
Her first order of business as public defender will be to evaluate the current staff’s strengths and fill the vacancies.
“There’s a lot of young people coming out of law school who have a passion for this kind of work," she said. "I hope ... we can bring in enthusiastic, motivated people to fill those vacancies."
Married for 16 years to UI chemistry Professor Christian Ray and the mother of two boys, ages 12 and 8, Pollock said she will take a pay cut to become the county’s top public defender.
The salary is set by state statute at 90 percent of what the state’s attorney is paid. That puts the salary around $169,000 currently.
“Money is not everything,” Pollock said.