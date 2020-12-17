URBANA — A Champaign County judge Wednesday acquitted a Minnesota man of battery and weapons charges in two cases, finding he was insane at the time he committed the offenses.
Judge Roger Webber considered the reports of police and Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel in determining that Jeffrey Heard, 38, of Pipestone, Minn., was not guilty by reason of insanity of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated battery.
Heard was first arrested Jan. 2 by Illinois State Police who found him with guns, ammunition and drugs in a truck in the parking lot of the state police District 10 headquarters on U.S. 45 in Pesotum.
Police reports indicated he was talking to a trooper about conspiracy theories, the investigation into former Vice President Dick Cheney and government surveillance vehicles following him.
After being charged in that case, Heard was taken to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana on Jan. 7 for an involuntary commitment following a defense request that a psychiatrist evaluate him.
While at the hospital, he became violent and allegedly beat a staff members and two Urbana police officers. That brought separate charges of aggravated battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson proceeded on a single count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in the Jan. 2 case, dismissing the charges related to the drugs and other guns and ammunition found in his truck.
Webber agreed with Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor that Heard was insane at the time of the offenses and therefore not criminally responsible for his behavior.
He will now be sent to a state mental-health facility, where professionals will determine what kind of treatment he should receive.
Webber scheduled another hearing for Jan. 15.