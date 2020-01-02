URBANA — A Minnesota man who had a cache of weapons and ammunition in his pickup truck behind the state police post in Pesotum on Thursday afternoon was arrested.
A release from Illinois State Police said about 1:15 p.m., a red truck driven by Jeffrey P. Heard, 38, of Pipestone, Minn., pulled into the restricted parking area behind the District 10 headquarters on U.S. 45 on the south side of Pesotum.
A trooper confronted him and saw that Heard had a handgun on him. He initially refused to give the trooper identification, became angry and spoke in a nonsensical manner.
A search of the truck turned up about 3 ounces of cannabis, an unspecified controlled substance, three handguns, a rifle, several magazines and about 2,400 rounds of ammunition.
Police said Heard had a concealed-carry permit from Minnesota. They do not believe he intended to harm troopers.
He was booked into the county jail about 4:30 p.m. and was expected to make a court appearance Friday once the state’s attorney’s office reviews reports.