DANVILLE — Authorities in Vermilion County recovered the body of a missing Danville woman inside her car from Lake Vermilion.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the woman as Abigail Marie Brandenburg, 26.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said his department was notified about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday by a private group of helpers who were looking for Miss Brandenburg that they had located a car in the lake.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said Thursday that the car pulled from the lake belonged to Miss Brandenburg. She had been reported missing May 5 by her family, who reported she was experiencing mental-health issues.
Both Danville Police and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department had been looking for Miss Brandenburg and her car since her family’s report but were unsuccessful in locating either.
Webb said a license-plate reader recorded the car leaving town on May 5 going across the bridge at Denmark Road.
Hartshorn said his department was unaware of the efforts being made by the private group that located the car Wednesday evening until someone from that organization called.
A dive team pulled the car and her body from the west side of Lake Vermilion about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Hartshorn said.
McFadden said no foul play was suspected in Miss Brandenburg's death.