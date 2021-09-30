URBANA — A Mississippi man who had a loaded gun in a vehicle on Interstate 57 in August has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Tavarus L. Patton, 25, of Southaven, Miss., pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
A report from Illinois State Police said a trooper was on patrol on I-57 about 8:50 a.m. Aug. 31 in Champaign County when he saw a vehicle with a large crack on its windshield.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and could smell cannabis coming from it and could also see small amounts of loose cannabis.
Patton, the driver, admitted that there was cannabis in the trunk and when the trooper searched it, he found a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun.
Patton was on probation in Mississippi for burglary at the time of his arrest. He was given credit on his sentence for 46 days served.