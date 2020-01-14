URBANA — A Sullivan, Mo., man on parole for aggravated robbery has been charged in connection with the holdup of a cellphone store in Urbana on Monday night.
Brian Lykins, 36, for whom police had no local address, was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery and burglary for allegedly entering the Boost Mobile store, 510 N. Cunningham Ave., U, intending to take money.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught said about 6:25 p.m., a man came in and demanded cash from two clerks. While he did not display a gun, he had his hand in his pocket indicating he had one, McNaught said.
The employees handed over several hundred dollars and he left the store. A third employee looked out a back door of the business to see a man fleeing on a bicycle to the north.
Within minutes, Urbana police found Lykins in the laundry room of a nearby trailer park on Crystal Lake Drive on the east side of Cunningham Avenue. He was wearing different clothing and glasses. Police also found a bag with clothing that matched that of the robber near a mobile home, McNaught said. And in Lykins’ wallet, police found several hundred dollars.
McNaught said Lykins was taken back to the store, where employees identified him as the person who entered. He was arrested shortly after 7 p.m.
Lykins was interviewed by an officer and admitted that he is addicted to heroin.
Department of Corrections records show that Lykins was released on parole in June 2018 after serving time for two aggravated robbery convictions from Cook County he received in 2013.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 18.
Because of prior convictions, Lykins faces sentencing as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years if convicted.