URBANA — A Sullivan, Mo., man who was on parole for a 2013 aggravated robbery is headed back to prison for another aggravated robbery he admitted committing in January.
Brian Lykins, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to the aggravated robbery of the Boost Mobile Store, 510 N. Cunningham Ave., U, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Because of prior convictions for aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and burglary, the minimum Lykins could have received was six years and the maximum, 30.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said about 6:25 p.m. Jan. 13, Lykins entered the store, approached the register and told the employees “Give me the (expletive) money” while keeping a hand in his pocket as if he was trying to pull something out.
The employee handed him about $1,300 and he ran out.
Police found Lykins not far away in the laundry room of a nearby trailer park on Crystal Lake Drive. Lynch said police found $620 in his wallet. He was taken back to the store where employees identified him.
Lykins admitted he went in the store to rob it and wanted the employees to believe he had a gun. Neither of them saw one. He told an officer he was addicted to heroin and needed cash to get it.
Lynch said Lykins’ previous convictions were from Cook County. He was given credit on his sentence for 80 days served.