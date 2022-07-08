URBANA — A Missouri man who admitted he had cannabis on him that he intended to sell in Champaign County has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Javonrion Miles, 26, of Kansas City pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The charges stem from a Sept. 4 incident in which Miles crashed his car into a tree on Mayfair Court. Champaign police who arrived on the scene noted a strong odor of cannabis and found two duffel bags that contained just over a pound of cannabis in three plastic bags.
Miles was seriously injured in the crash and hospitalized for almost a week. Police found over $4,000 and a scale on him; another $600 was found on him at the hospital.
Because Miles had no previous convictions, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah agreed to offer him a plea to a Class 4 felony of possession with intent to deliver under 30 grams of cannabis.
However, Umlah and Miles' attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, opted to let Rosenbaum decide his sentence.
Umlah argued for probation while Patel, sought a sentence of first-offender probation that would enable Miles to escape a conviction.
Rosenbaum said he was aware of the gravity of imposing a felony conviction on a young man but said “it’s clear he’s a dealer for more than a Class 4 weight and he’s a user.”
Rosenbaum also ordered Miles to perform 30 hours of public service.
The lawyers also agreed that Miles should pay a $4,000 street-value fine for the cannabis.