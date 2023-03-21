DANVILLE — Users of Vermilion County’s court records now have another option to get to get access to them.
Vermilion County Circuit Clerk Melissa Quick announced that a mobile app is now available to download for free for anyone with a smartphone.
“In this day and age, most of us seek information or conduct business via our smartphones. We were fortunate to take advantage of a technology grant offered through the state and thought it would be a great way to implement the app,” she said.
Quick said she wanted to streamline the process that users of court records have to go through to get information.
In a matter of clicks, users can access such features as case search, court payments, legal forms, jury-duty information, child support, court-date alerts and more.
Quick said several Illinois counties have similar mobile apps. Vermilion County’s was developed by TheGovApp.com, which specializes in mobile-app development for clerk’s offices and public-safety organizations across the country.
The app can be found in the App Store and Google Play. Search for “Vermilion Circuit Clerk.”
“I hope this makes navigating through the system a bit easier for all involved,” Quick said. “I welcome any input from the public, if there are any other features they would like to see included in the app.”