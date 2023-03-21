DANVILLE — Users of Vermilion County’s court records now have another option to get to get access to them.

Vermilion County Circuit Clerk Melissa Quick announced that a mobile app is now available to download for free for anyone with a smartphone.

“In this day and age, most of us seek information or conduct business via our smartphones. We were fortunate to take advantage of a technology grant offered through the state and thought it would be a great way to implement the app,” she said.

Quick said she wanted to streamline the process that users of court records have to go through to get information.

In a matter of clicks, users can access such features as case search, court payments, legal forms, jury-duty information, child support, court-date alerts and more.

Quick said several Illinois counties have similar mobile apps. Vermilion County’s was developed by TheGovApp.com, which specializes in mobile-app development for clerk’s offices and public-safety organizations across the country.

The app can be found in the App Store and Google Play. Search for “Vermilion Circuit Clerk.”

“I hope this makes navigating through the system a bit easier for all involved,” Quick said. “I welcome any input from the public, if there are any other features they would like to see included in the app.”

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).