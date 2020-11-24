DANVILLE — A new associate judge will take the bench in Vermilion County in mid-December.
Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Mitchell Shick of Charleston announced recently that Charles Mockbee IV, who serves as corporation counsel for the city of Danville, was chosen from 14 applicants for the job.
Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy said in August, partially due to a case backlog caused by the pandemic, Shick asked the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts to fill an associate judge position that had been unfilled for many years.
Mockbee’s prior employment includes work as a Vermilion County assistant state’s attorney and as a private practitioner in Danville.
Mockbee is a graduate of Bismarck-Henning High School and attended Danville Area Community College before earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received his law degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, and Vermilion counties. Mockbee will primarily be assigned to Danville, according to O’Shaughnessy.
Associate judges in Illinois are appointed to their posts by elected circuit judges and serve at the pleasure of the circuit judges. They make approximately $197,000 a year.