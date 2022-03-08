URBANA — The state has dismissed sex charges against a Minneapolis man who said he was falsely accused of harming a young child in his care.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark on Monday dismissed felony charges against Luis R. Diaz, 44.
“It is not being pursued at this time and I will re-evaluate after other court proceedings have finished," Clark said. "This is a complicated matter with a very young child and I am proceeding as delicately as possible to not further traumatize the child."
Diaz had been charged in late April 2020 with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, alleging mistreatment of a child in his care whom he was visiting in Champaign in February of that year.
Diaz had been free on bond since May 1, 2020.
The case was investigated by Champaign police.