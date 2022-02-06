CHAMPAIGN — More than two years after her son, John, died at 27 of an opioid drug overdose, Cynthia Harmon says it still doesn’t all seem quite real.
That she and her husband, Peter, will never see him again remains inconceivable.
“We’re still devastated,” she said.
For the Champaign woman, the death of her son from an overdose of fentanyl and heroin cries out for more awareness of an escalating drug problem nationally and in the local community.
She views drug overdoses as a pandemic and a major factor behind gun violence, “so what in the heck are we doing not addressing this,” she wonders.
There were 100,036 drug-overdose deaths in the U.S. in the 12 months that ended this past April — 28.5 percent more than the previous year. About three-quarters of those fatal overdoses involved the use of opioids, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Overdoses from opioids such as heroin and fentanyl, in fact, have steadily risen over the past decade.
John Harmon was found dead at his apartment by his father on the morning of Dec. 21, 2019, after he was expected for dinner at his parents’ home the night before and didn’t show up or respond to texts.
“We figured, he’s a young man, he’s out with his friends,” Cynthia Harmon recalled.
They were concerned enough, however, for her husband to go and check on him the next morning, she said. When he found their son in his apartment, he called her and the police.
A nurse, Cynthia Harmon headed over to her son’s apartment on foot and advised her husband to start CPR, she said, but he told her John was already gone.
Cynthia Harmon said she realizes it was her son’s own choice to use a street drug, but “he didn’t make the choice to do fentanyl,” she contends.
Nor, she said, was he a regular drug abuser, though she was aware that he experimented with drug use.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the toxicity report done for John Harmon found heroin, fentanyl and a blood alcohol level of 0.134. Some drug paraphernalia was found at his home, Northrup said.
While he doesn’t have evidence of any drugs that Mr. Harmon may have used in the past, Northrup said if he wasn’t a regular drug user who had built up a tolerance, either the fentanyl or the heroin could have killed him.
Cynthia Harmon believes her son would not have knowingly taken fentanyl.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, there is a “significant risk” that fentanyl has been intentionally mixed into illegal drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine because of its low cost and potency, which raises the likelihood of a fatal interaction.
Close to family
Mr. Harmon was the oldest of three children in the family, a graduate of Champaign Central High School and a welder who learned his trade at Parkland College.
He was baptized at St. Matthew Catholic Church — where his parents were married and his funeral was held — and he used to volunteer to help with the annual church garage sales, his mother said.
He was a tall guy, 6-foot-3, who enjoyed fishing, boating and country music. He was patriotic and a talented mechanic. And he saw his family often — every day, in fact, his mother said.
She and her husband poured their lives into their children, Harmon said — something that makes one of their sons dying of a drug overdose even harder to comprehend.
“What kills you is we were present constantly,” Harmon said.
Harmon still has her son’s cellphone, and reads his texts to her and her husband. And, she said, his beloved truck remains parked in their driveway.
Harmon remains upset two years later that she didn’t get to see her son’s body for several hours after she arrived at his apartment, because police officers wouldn’t permit her to go in.
“I only got to spend a little time with him,” she said. “He looked terrible. I didn’t care. He was my baby.”
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said not permitting people to be in contact with a body at the scene of a death investigation is common procedure unless there is clear evidence that the death was medically related — for instance, someone who had been in hospice.
“Otherwise, all others are preliminarily deemed a death investigation and the scene is secured as such,” he said.
Only authorized personnel would be allowed to enter the scene, he said, and “the body in a death investigation can not be moved or disturbed until authorized by the coroner’s office.”
Issues remain
Harmon recalled taking the word of police and the coroner at the time of her son’s death that the death couldn’t be classified as a homicide, but she believes now that it should be.
“It should be called what it is,” she said. “It’s murder.”
Northrup said classifying this death as a homicide would have been problematic, and according to National Association of Medical Examiners guidelines, in general, most overdose deaths should be certified as accidental.
“They should be certified as accidental because the person using these drugs is taking them knowing they could die from them,” he said. “Homicide typically involves intent, the intentional killing of someone. The drug dealers aren’t trying to kill their clientele.”
Memorial
To help raise awareness of fatal drug overdoses, Harmon said she inquired with Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen’s office about whether the city could establish a memorial similar to the Drug Overdose Awareness Memorial in Walden, N.Y.
At that memorial, locks representing loved ones who died of drug overdoses are placed on a chain-link fence. One of the locks at that memorial represents the death of John Harmon.
Someone in Feinen’s office got in touch with her, Harmon said, and told her the city doesn’t have property for a memorial site but advised her to ask the park district, she said.
The Harmons have placed a plaque for their son in front of his favorite tree at the Champaign Park District’s Kaufman Lake, his mother said.
But also creating a memorial such as the one in New York would raise more awareness and help remove the stigma families feel when losing a loved one to an overdose, she said, and, “we need young people to see it.”
Good kids — including her own son — sometimes make mistakes that kill, not intending for that to happen, Harmon said.
“He just tried something stupid, and broke our hearts,” she said.