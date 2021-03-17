MONTICELLO — Forty years of doing anything is an achievement. But as an unpaid volunteer firefighter like Dennis Sebens?
“It’s truly an amazing accomplishment,” Monticello Fire and Rescue Chief John Rupkey said.
And he’s done the math to back it up.
“I estimate that he has run 12,2714 calls, which is about 320 calls per year. Dennis has responded to 87.8 percent of all Monticello calls,” the local fire chief said. “I figure that Dennis’ drive miles from his home or work to the firehouse to respond to calls over these 40 years, he has driven over 22,326 miles, which is like driving from Monticello to Los Angeles 5.5 times.”
As if four decades with Monticello is not enough, Sebens has concurrently added volunteer work as one of 20 firefighters for the Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District for the past 15 years.
Mid-Piatt Fire Chief Doug Foster said Sebens is dependable, a mentor to other firemen and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge.
“Dennis is just an overall awesome guy,” Foster said. “You don’t find too many like that anymore.”
And at 71, Sebens doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon — either as a firefighter or as owner of Sebens Garage & Towing in Monticello.
“I’m going to stay for as many years as they’ll put up with me,” Sebens said.
He also hopes to be on the force long enough to see a new station built, something that has been discussed in recent years as equipment has gotten larger and cramps the current three-bay confines.
“We’ve got one firetruck sitting at the city building south of the railroad tracks. We’ve got a trailer sitting outside,” Sebens said, noting it is a balancing act that changes with the weather. “In another month, we’ll probably put the firetruck back in, a pickup truck will sit out, and a Gator will have to sit around where firefighters can’t get dressed to go on a call.
“Sometimes you have to sit and wait until one gets gear on for you to get your gear on. It’s time that we could be on the road.”
It’s such frank talk that Foster likes about Sebens.
“He talks from the hip, but he is always respectful,” said Foster, who is approaching 30 years as a volunteer firefighter himself.
Sebens is also a big proponent of having the fire department on hand at public events, like outdoor movie nights downtown.
“We’ve got to show ourselves to the Monticello people. They’re the ones that bought us that new rescue truck; they bought us the two new firetrucks in the last 20 years,” Sebens said.
Such public awareness could also be key, he said, to attracting more volunteers to the 17-person squad, something that has become more difficult through the years.
When asked about some of his most memorable moments in his 40-years-and-counting career, Sebens said three stick out:
- The three babies that former chief Rick Dubson delivered through the years. While not directly involved, Sebens said he was on two of those calls, ones he will not forget.
- Rescuing a dog that had fallen through the ice at Walden Pond.
- Saving Christmas presents from a burning house. While some scolded the department for prioritizing present retrieval, Sebens said they found a way to save Christmas and fight the fire at the same time.
Sebens is happy with the “good group of young firefighters,” which now includes two women. He said it is a group he “would not be afraid to go into a burning building with.”
That’s the kind of attitude his bosses like.
“He’s a heckuva guy,” Foster said. “Always has a positive attitude.”
Sebens was honored by Monticello firefighters for his time with the service late last year.
Volunteers needed
Both fire departments are looking for volunteers. To apply:
Monticello Fire & Rescue: Apply online at https://www.cityofmonticello.net/978/Fire-Rescue-Department
Mid-Piatt Fire protection District: Call Fire Chief Doug Foster at 217-493-0759.