Champaign firefighters line University at First Street and salute as the motorcade passes by during the processional to take Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday.
Avery Oberheim, right, daughter of slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, watches as Monticello softball teammate Josie Nelson hands a carnation to Avery’s sisters before Thursday’s home softball game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
The hearse carrying Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim travels south on Interstate 57 underneath the Curtis Road overpass on Thursday afternoon. Hundreds gathered on and near the bridge to pay tribute during a miles-long procession that wound its way from Urbana to Decatur.
Monticello head softball coach Lauren Klein finds a quiet time to present a ball signed by teammates to Avery Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
With many Champaign police officers part of the procession, firefighters turned out en masse to pay their respects to Christopher Oberheim. Here, they await the procession at First and University just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thousands turned out — along streets and overpasses, on foot and in fire trucks — to honor slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Here, a state police motorcycle escort leads the hearse during a procession from Urbana to Decatur.
People hold flags and wait in front of the Champaign Police Department for the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A mans stands at attention on the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Heat distorts this image of the Champaign Police Dept. cars along University during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and line the bridge and the hillside at the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Savoy firefighter salutes in a bucket truck on the Curtis Road overpass as the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur passes by on I-57 south on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Monticello's team takes a moment of silence in memory of Christopher Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Included is his daughter, Avery Oberheim, third from right.
Monticello’s seniors — including fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s daughter Avery (15) — walk back to the dugout after presenting the state police with a blue-line flag before their home game Thursday against Bloomington Central Catholic. The scoreboard displays Officer Oberheim’s badge number, 703.
MONTICELLO — Dan Sheehan estimated that 300 people turned out for Wednesday’s impromptu candlelight vigil outside the Monticello home of Christopher Oberheim, the Champaign police officer who died that morning after being shot during a domestic-violence call.
Thursday afternoon brought a potentially even larger tribute.
The Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic high school softball teams met for an Illini Prairie Conference game on the Sages’ home field. But the seven innings of action took a back seat to an outpouring of support for Officer Oberheim’s wife and four daughters, including Monticello senior softball player Avery.
“That’s the nice thing about the Monticello community,” said Sheehan, the Sages’ athletic director. “The families and the support in the school district and the community is outstanding. ... Just says a lot about the family and Officer Oberheim.”
Sheehan and Principal Adam Clapp met with Sages coach Lauren Klein and the majority of her players hours after hearing of Officer Oberheim’s death. The athletes decided not only that they wanted to play, but also that they’d decorate the field in preparation for a somber ceremony.
Avery Oberheim is comforted by law enforcement members, then by her teammates. Obviously today was about the entire Oberheim family, but still a very touching moment. pic.twitter.com/VoIeQ8eUhf
“It’s just the toughness,” Klein said. “Just the thing that Chris Oberheim has instilled in these girls. He’s coached them all at some point” through travel and recreational softball.
Black and blue streamers lined most of the field’s fencing. Similarly colored bows dotted the outfield wall. Blue streamers covered the foul poles, the stands behind home plate and the inside of the Sages’ dugout.
The number 703 — Officer Oberheim’s badge number — was spray- painted in white behind the pitcher’s circle and in the grass along the first-base line. The latter display was placed directly in front of the spot Officer Oberheim often occupied during games. The field’s scoreboard also displayed the number prior to first pitch.
“I can still see Chris on Tuesday in our game against Rantoul just sitting there. It’s ghostly,” Klein said. “But that’s who he was. He was there. He was always there for Avery and always there for all of his daughters.”
Hundreds of individuals surrounded the field, including a slew of law-enforcement members draping nearly the entire outfield fence. Some traveled from as far as Bloomington.
“This law enforcement in center field was one call at 4:05, and you saw the response that we got,” Sheehan said. The game was scheduled for a 4:30 start.
When the Oberheim family arrived at the field after an Urbana-to-Decatur procession for its patriarch earlier that afternoon, Avery was in full Sages uniform. She embraced her teammates before joining them along the first-base line as Sheehan addressed the crowd and called for a moment of silence.
“Very powerful,” Sheehan said. “I said, ‘Mark my words, Avery will be here. That’s where Chris would want her to be.’ And there was no doubt. There was no hesitation. She said this is where she wanted to be.”
Avery and her fellow senior teammates proceeded to present a “thin blue line” American flag — used to signify support for law enforcement — to state troopers, who raised it at half mast in center field.
An electric-guitar rendition of the national anthem followed as many spectators sniffled and wiped at their eyes.
“It literally makes me physically ill, nauseous to know that this happened to them,” Klein said. “I hope that we can lift them up in this and get them back to any kind of normalcy, but it’s never going to be the same.”
A traditional prep softball game then ensued, with BCC winning 8-1. Avery played four innings at first base, pointed to the sky when taking her first at-bat and singled in her third plate appearance.
The Sages posed for a photo with remaining law-enforcement members after the contest, and Avery received a hug or kind word from each.
“That’s the beauty of sports: It brings people together, and for two hours today, it was somewhat healing,” Klein said. “To see her get that blooper hit ... it’s just like someone made it go right over that (fielder’s) glove.
“This is healing. This is what’s good, and this is what Chris has preached all the years. He loved this.”
Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.