MONTICELLO — A planned protest and march this weekend in downtown Monticello will see two groups converge on the courthouse square — those heeding organizers’ call to participate and those exhorted by another group to show up to protect local businesses.
The “Demonstration for Justice and Peace” and subsequent march has been set for noon Saturday. Organizers are encouraging participants to show up as early as 11 a.m. to hang posters, make signs and decorate sidewalks with chalk.
“By holding this demonstration, we hope to show that Monticelloans support full social equality for all,” organizer Ellie Carpenter wrote on the Facebook event post. “In light of the recent killing of George Floyd, this conversation has been re-sparked, and it is our time to step up and stand up for what we believe in.”
Another group calling itself Central Illinois Citizens for Freedom created an event for the same time titled “Patriots United to Protect Monticello” that asks motorcycle owners and those with concealed-carry permits to show up and set up a “perimeter to protect local businesses.” The event says while the protest has been termed peaceful, “we already know that protests turn into riots. We cannot allow out-of-town protesters to destroy our historic hamlet.”
Police Chief John Carter said protest organizers have been in contact with him, and he helped tweak the route of their parade, which will follow an hourlong demonstration. He also said there will be police presence, including agencies outside of Piatt County.
“There are going to be a number of officers there,” said Carter, who said he did not think either side was showing up to cause problems. “My main concern is bringing people to town who don’t live here and don’t care.”
He also encouraged participants to “be respectful — both sides. Be peaceful, and clean up afterwards. This shouldn’t be like locusts going through a garden.”
Organizers are also asking people to wear masks.
“We will be doing our best to cooperate with CDC guidelines, so please bring a face covering,” they wrote. “We understand that some people are worried about attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be live streaming the event for anyone unable to attend.”